Senate condemns South-East sit-at-home, demands Simon Ekpa’s extradition

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to approach the Finnish Government for the extradition of the self-acclaimed disciple of thedetained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa, the head of the Auto Pilot, a faction of the secessionist group, has ordered his loyalists to enforce the sit-at-home order crippling economic activities in the South-East.

At the plenary in Abuja, the Senate condemned the unrest and asked the government to ensure that Ekpa was brought back to the country.

The upper legislative chamber also rejected a recommendation for Kanu’s release, saying it would amount to subjudice as the matter was still in court.

