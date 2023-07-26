News
Senate condemns South-East sit-at-home, demands Simon Ekpa’s extradition
The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to approach the Finnish Government for the extradition of the self-acclaimed disciple of thedetained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Ekpa, the head of the Auto Pilot, a faction of the secessionist group, has ordered his loyalists to enforce the sit-at-home order crippling economic activities in the South-East.
READ ALSO: Simon Ekpa issues fresh two-week sit-at-home order in South East
At the plenary in Abuja, the Senate condemned the unrest and asked the government to ensure that Ekpa was brought back to the country.
The upper legislative chamber also rejected a recommendation for Kanu’s release, saying it would amount to subjudice as the matter was still in court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...