Suspected bandits kill seven in Bauchi communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday killed seven people in two villages of Kada and Gamji in Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

The latest occurred just three days after police rescued 10 victims and killed two suspected kidnappers during a raid on the criminals’ hideout in Ningi LGA.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the attack to our correspondent on Wednesday evening.

He said: “Today, we woke up with very sad news, first of all, the command wants to commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, may their souls rest in peace.”

“We received a distress call that some bandits had attacked Kada and Gamji villages under Burra district of Ningi LGA. They came in large number and shot sporadically. Seven people were killed during the attack.

“The operatives of the command in conjunction with the Nigerian military engaged the bandits and three of them were neutralized in the process while others scampered in disarray into the nearby bush with possible gun wounds.”

“One of the personnel, a soldier, was injured and rushed to the hospital where he is presently receiving treatment.

, “Those killed by the bandits were Ali Usman, Shuaibu Adamu, Yunusa Adamu, Ali Alton, Umar Sabo Ibrahim, all from Gamji village.”

“Presently, our operatives in conjunction with other sister security agencies with the local vigilantes are in the bush, cordoned it off in search of the bandits.”

