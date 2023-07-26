News
Reps summon HoS, Budget Office DG over job racketeering
The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on Wednesday summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasahade Yemi-Esan, to appear on July 27.
The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, gave the directive during the investigative hearing in Abuja.
He also summoned the Director-General of the Budget Office and the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) over the alleged mismanagement of personnel recruitment, and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
READ ALSO: Comments by Head of Service, Yemi-Esan, shows her level of ignorance —ASUU
The probe also extended to the Federal Government owned tertiary institutions.
Gagdi said the committee would leave no stone unturned in addressing the problem of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering, and the mismanagement of the IPPIS.
