Reps summon HoS, Budget Office DG over job racketeering

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on Wednesday summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasahade Yemi-Esan, to appear on July 27.

The Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, gave the directive during the investigative hearing in Abuja.

He also summoned the Director-General of the Budget Office and the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) over the alleged mismanagement of personnel recruitment, and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

READ ALSO: Comments by Head of Service, Yemi-Esan, shows her level of ignorance —ASUU

The probe also extended to the Federal Government owned tertiary institutions.

Gagdi said the committee would leave no stone unturned in addressing the problem of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering, and the mismanagement of the IPPIS.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now