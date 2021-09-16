News
Bauchi gets new HoS, 22 Permanent Secretaries
Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna as the New Head of Civil Service (HoS).
This followed the retirement of the Head of Civil Service, Alh Aliyu Jibo Prior to which the governor had approved his confirmation as the substantive Head of Civil Service with effect from 1st April 2021.
Bala Mohammed, thanked the outgoing Head of Civil Service, for his invaluable contributions to the development of Civil Service in Bauchi State and wished him the very best in his future endeavor.
The newly appointed Head of Civil Service, Alh. Yahuza Adamu hails from Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
Until his appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning, Bauchi State.
Similarly, the Governor has approved the appointment of Twenty-two new Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.
The appointment of the new Head of Civil Service and the (22) Permanent Secretaries takes immediate effect as contained in a statement by, Mukhtar M. Gidado, Special Adviser to the governor on media.
The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are as follows:
Jibrin Moh’d Yusuf, Alkaleri LGA;
Danjuma Garba, Bauchi LGA;
Babaji Mairiga Suleiman, Bauchi LGA; Saratu Musa Jibrin, Bogoro LGA and Shehu Yahaya Jalam, Dambam LGA.
Others are: Hannatu Iliya, Dass LGA; Isa Moh’d Tahir, Gamawa LGA; Asma’u Muhammad Sunusi, Ganjuwa LGA;
Idris Saleh Giade, Giade LGA; Bala Manu Gadau, Itas/Gadau LGA; Samaila Ahmed, Jama’are LGA and Ibrahim Adamu Gambaki, Katagum LGA.
The rest are: Sule Adamu Madara, Katagum LGA; Aliyu Suleiman Hardawa
Misau LGA; Abubakar Usman Misau
Misau LGA; Saleh Yakubu Ningi
Ningi LGA; Engr Aminu Aliyu Gital
Tafawa Balewa; Yakubu Jibrin Abdullahi
Tafawa Balewa; Nathaniel Mu’azu
Warji LGA; Mamman Sale Mumuni
Zaki LGA; Sa’idu Abubakar (Permanent Secretary/ Accountant General), Warji LGA and Muhammadu Zakariya’u
Darazo.
By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…
