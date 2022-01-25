Comments by Head of Service, Yemi-Esan, shows her level of ignorance —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has issued a scathing rejoinder to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan over comments disregarding the union as a bonafide member of the public service charter.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Oshodeke, who noted that the comments are a pointer to the quality of the people leading the country.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Dr Yemi-Esan, during a recent event, stated that the ASUU and a number of other unions were not recognised in the public service’s constitution.

However, Oshodeke said, “It shows the act of ignorance and the quality of people managing this country. How can somebody say a union that was established and registered in 1972 and has been operating in Nigeria during the civilian, military and with a Return Certificate signed by the Registrar of Trade Union Act saying the union is not recognised?

“It shows the stupidity and ignorance and level of people who are running this country. She doesn’t know what the union is about; they are igniting more problems for themselves.

Also speaking on Yemi-Esan’s assertion over creation of new councils within the education sector, the ASUU president said, “I don’t know what she meant, we will get in touch with the Minister, we are not aware of any council. Whatever they are planning, we are waiting, whatever they want we are waiting.

Read also: Acting HCSF, Yemi-Esan holds first meeting with Buhari after appointment

“If this woman wants to do what the military could not do, we are waiting for them. Every Nigerian knows the history of ASUU; we submit our reports to the Trade Union.”

The ASUU and the FG have had a chequered history of animosity due to allegations of non-payment of salaries and appalling working conditions, which have over the years led to several strikes and grounding of activities at the country’s universities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now