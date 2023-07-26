Emefiele: DSS to probe clash with prison officials at Lagos court

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday promised to investigate the clash between its operatives and officials of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The DSS operatives with the prison officials over the custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday.

The fight broke out shortly after Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the CBN governor bail in the sum of N20 million and one surety in like sum.

Emefiele was arraigned by the Federal Government on a two-count charge of alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

In a statement in Abuja, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, described the incident as unfortunate.

He stressed that the face-off did not reflect the agency’s professional disposition.



READ ALSO: NBA calls for disciplinary action against DSS, NCoS officials engaged in brawl over Emefiele’s custody

The spokesman said: “The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management.

“Also, the service has a robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.

“On this incident, the DSS has initiated an investigation into the matter with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.

“For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary.

“The service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and a high sense of discipline.

“The service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism. It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now