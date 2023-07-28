Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 28, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Faleke, Betara, Doguwa in as Abbas unveils chairmen of House committees
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, unveiled the chairmen of the 134 standing committees in the lower legislative chamber.Read more
2. Wike, Umahi, El’Rufai make Tinubu’s ministerial nomination (See list)
The President of the Nigerian Senate, on Thursday, read the first batch of Ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more
3. Bulkachuwa accuses ICPC, DSS of harassment over Senate valedictory remark
A former senator representing Bauchi central district, Adamu Bulkachuwa, on Thursday, accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) of colluding with his political enemies to harass him.Read more
4. Tinubu solely responsible for my nomination as minister – Umahi
The Senator representing Ebonyi South, Dave Umahi, said on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu was solely responsible for his nomination as a minister from the state.Read more
5. Tinubu assures Nigerian youths of ‘better future’
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday called for patience from Nigerian youths following the hardship occasioned by his administration’s policy initiatives.Read more
6. Court rejects DSS’ suit to detain Emefiele for two more weeks
A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, on Thursday, denied a new request by the Department of State Services (DSS) for an extension of the 14-day detention of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s suspended governor.Read more
7. Reps member says naira to dollar rate could hit N1000/$1 by December
House of Representatives member, Beni Lar, has warned that the dollar rate could rise to N1000 by December 2023 if the government doesn’t intervene in the foreign exchange market.Read more
8. Abdul Samad Rabiu tightens control on BUA Cement, acquires N3.82bn shares
Abdul Samad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Cement, has further tightened his control over the cement manufacturer by buying additional 45 million shares.Read more
9. Police to prosecute skit maker Cute Abiola for ‘desecration’ of uniform
The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to prosecute a skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad aka Cute Abiola, over the alleged desecration of its uniform.Read more
10. Super Falcons come from behind to beat co-hosts Australia at World Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria completed an incredible comeback against co-hosts Australia in the second game of their World Cup campaign on Thursday.Read more
