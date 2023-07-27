Abdul Samad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Cement, has further tightened his control over the cement manufacturer by buying additional 45 million shares.

Rabiu, who is the largest investor in the company, increased the volume of his shares in BUA Cement to 33.39 billion on June 26, 2023.

He bought the 45 million shares at the cost of N3.82 billion last month, according to a corporate filing released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, but obtained on Thursday.

Prior to the acquisition, Rabiu held 33.25 billion shares, worth N2.99 trillion as of June 23, 2023, and also represented a 98.19 per cent ownership stake in BUA Cement.

READ ALSO:BUA cement takes on $500m debt burden to compete against Dangote

However, following the acquisition, Rabiu’s controlling stake in BUA Cement rose to 98.32 per cent. The value of his investment in the manufacturer is now N3.29 trillion as of July 26, 2023.

Note that Rabiu’s shares in BUA Cement are split into two; his direct shares of 19.08 billion, while he owns 14.20 billion indirect shares.

Also, the indirect shares are held through three companies; Damnaz Cement Company Limited, which accounts for 637,40 million shares. He holds 13.56 billion shares through BUA Industries Limited and BUA International Limited accounts for 8.16 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now