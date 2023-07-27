NGX: Investors lose N111.14bn to sell-offs in Japaul Gold, Cadbury, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.31 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N111.14 billion dip in the value of investments at the capital market from N35.74 trillion to N35.63 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 204.25 basis points to close at 65,482.91, down from 65,687.16 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 509.24 million shares valued at N4.79 billion in 8,070 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 500.43 million shares valued at N7.14 billion traded by shareholders in 7,345 deals the previous day.

Lasaco topped the gainers’ list after gaining N0.19 kobo to move from N1.90 kobo to N2.09 per share.

Multiverse gained N0.27 kobo to close at N2.98 kobo, above its opening price of N2.71 kobo per share.

Sky Aviation’s share price was up by N2.10 kobo, moving from N21.20 kobo to N23.30 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe recorded a 6 percent rise in share price, appreciating from N0.50 kobo to N0.53 kobo per share.

CAP completed the top five gainers’ list after its share value rose by N1.10 kobo to end trading at N22 from N20.90 kobo per share.

Japaul Gold topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11 kobo to drop from N1.11 kobo to N1 per share.

Cadbury’s share price dropped by N1.50 kobo to end trading at N13.80 kobo from N15.30 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost N0.25 kobo to end trading with N2.41 kobo from N2.66 kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share dropped from N1.82 kobo to N1.65 kobo per share after losing N0.17 kobo during trading.

Courtville lost 9.09 percent, dropping from N0.66 kobo to N0.60 kobo per share.

Japaul Gold led the day’s trading with 115.69 million shares valued at N129.72 million.

UBA followed with 40.43 million shares worth N595.91 million.

Transcorp sold 37.49 million shares worth N133.49 million.

FCMB traded 34.98 million shares valued at N237.68 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 31.84 million shares valued at N271.16 million.

