BUA chairman, Rabiu, reveals why he rejected APC’s appointment

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has revealed why he rejected his appointment as a member of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Finance.

Rabiu noted that he was not consulted by the APC leadership before the appointment.

The billionaire businessman also hinged his decision on his inability to commit time to the party’s activities due to his demanding schedule and decision to be apolitical.

He made this known via a statement titled “Clarification On Appointment To APC Standing Committee On Finance” issued by the BUA Group on Friday.

The company stated: “We acknowledge the recent publication in several Nigerian national dailies dated December 1, 2023, regarding the purported appointment of our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to a standing committee of a political party. This statement aims to clarify his position, as well as that of BUA Group, on this matter.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the APC for considering our Chairman for such a distinguished role. This acknowledgement reflects the recognition of his commitment, and that of BUA Group, to economic prosperity and the development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“However, it is important to note that our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and BUA Group have consistently adopted an apolitical stance over the years. This approach is integral to the nature of our business and aligns with Mr Rabiu’s focus on fostering economic growth through BUA Group’s initiatives and philanthropic efforts through ASR Africa.

“With respect to this, we wish to inform the publishers, our partners, stakeholders, and the general public that Mr. Rabiu has decided to graciously decline the nomination/appointment.

”This decision is made in light of the fact that he was not previously consulted regarding his inclusion in the list and his inability to commit time due to his demanding schedule.

“Our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is a firm believer in leveraging business acumen and philanthropic activities to drive development and positive societal change, independent of political participation.

“His primary contributions to Nigeria’s advancement will continue to be through strategic investments in the economy and philanthropy, rather than through political affiliations or roles.

“He however remains committed to supporting governmental policies that foster the desired development as partners in progress.”

