Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1. Appeal Court discharges ex-Gov Lamido, sons on money laundering charges

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday discharged the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, and his two sons on money laundering charges.Read more

2. Lawmakers demand apology from Oshiomhole over claims of vandalism, looting

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC Edo North) has come under fire from certain senators, notably those who were elected from the ninth Assembly, for allegedly vandalising property.Read more

3. Dollar video: Court to rule on Ganduje’s rights enforcement suit September 22

A Federal High Court, Kano, on Tuesday fixed September 22 for ruling on a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.Read more

4. Tinubu will forward ministerial list to National Assembly within 24 hours – Opeyemi Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Tuesday President Bola Tinubu would his list of ministerial nominees to the National Assembly within the next 24 hours.Read more

5. INEC asks to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour’s petition in final address to Lagos tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday asked the Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election for lack of merit.Read more

6. Tinubu mulls increase in budgetary allocation to 10%

President Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to increase budgetary allocation to the country’s health sector to 10 percent.Read more

7. FBN Holdings to raise capital via Rights Issue

FBN Holdings has disclosed the company will conduct a Rights Issue to raise funds to boost its available capital for operational needs.Read more

8. Resident doctors begin strike Wednesday

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will begin an indefinite nationwide strike on Wednesday following the Federal Government’s failure to honour their demands.Read more

9. Osun Polytechnic lecturers protest suspension of rector

Members of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree chapter of the Academic Union of Polytechnic {ASUP}, on Tuesday, staged a protest at the entrance to the institution, demanding the reversal of the suspension of the Rector, Dr. Tajudeen Odetayo.Read more

10. Enyimba, Remo Stars get tough Champions League draws

Nigerian representatives Enyimba and Remo Stars have been handed tough opponents in the first round of the CAF Champions League.Read more

