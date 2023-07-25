Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 25, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Tribunal sacks LP’s Okolie, declares Elumelu as winner of Delta Reps seat
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State on Monday nullified the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie, in the February 25 House of Representatives election in Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency of the state.Read more
2. PDP decries failed terrorist attack on Atiku’s Adamawa home
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed concern at the failed attack on the residence of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect in Yola, Adamawa State.Read more
3. All materials used for 2023 general election printed in Nigeria- INEC
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday all sensitive and non-sensitive materials used for the last general election were printed in Nigeria.Read more
4. Nigerian govt threatens PoS operators with N10m fine, 3 months jail term over charges
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has threatened to sanction Point of Sale (PoS) operators over the planned increase in transaction charges.Read more
5. ‘Kanu has never been in support of sit-at-home’ —Ozekhome
Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lead counsel to incarcerated Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, says the Biafran agitator has never been in support of the sit-at-home in the South Eastern region of the country.Read more
6. Nigeria a disappointment to Africa in last 63 years – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday described Nigeria as a big disappointment to Africa and the rest of the world.Read more
7. Is Nigeria ready for the 5G disruption? Huawei, MTN share insights
5th Generation cellular technology, commonly referred to as 5G, has been the subject of raving reviews and debate since its launch in different parts of the world.Read more
8. Stocks to watch this week are Fidelity Bank, Ecobank and Capital Hotel
As the stock market resumes trading this week, the stocks to watch are Fidelity Bank, Ecobank and Capital Hotel.Read more
9. NAFDAC warns against consumption of Whippy Real Mayonnaise
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against the consumption of Whippy Real Mayonnaise in Nigeria.Read more
10. Saudi club move to lure Mbappe with jumbo pay
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal offered a whopping amount as pay to Kylian Mbappe in an effort to lure him to leave Paris St-Germain.Read more
