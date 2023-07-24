Is Nigeria ready for the 5G disruption? Huawei, MTN share insights

5th Generation cellular technology, commonly referred to as 5G, has been the subject of raving reviews and debate since its launch in different parts of the world.

Telecommunications industry players and watchers have branded it revolutionary, pointing to its capacity to power advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoTs), Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, and enable the optimal performance and mainstreaming of innovations like driverless cars, smart cities, remote surgery, and sustainable energy.

The conversation was front and centre again as Huawei Technologies hosted the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Fellows to an exciting 5G demo event and training, where it discussed the use cases of 5G, and showcased its implementation. The event, held July 19, 2023 at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, sought to enlighten the fellows on 5G and its use cases, deepen their reporting on technology, and inspire their thirst for innovation.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a fully funded 6-week-long programme spread across six months for media practitioners in Nigeria. It is done in partnership with the Pan-Atlantic University. In addition to its capacity building offerings in Nigeria, the programme affords fellows the opportunity to embark on an all-expense-paid study trip to South Africa.

The second edition, which commenced in May 2023, has continued to build the capacity of the fellows through world-class training and hands-on exercises that expose them to the convergence between ICT and the media, towards creating impactful media innovators. The programme, by design, has also delved into important areas around media sustainability and impact, covering domains such as ethics, branding, enterprise, corporate communication strategies, media law, taxation, business journalism, and digital skills.

During the 5G event, Huawei’s technical team presented a series of disruptive use cases that point to the far-reaching promise and impact of the 5G technology. From healthcare and transportation to energy and smart cities, the presentations highlighted the power of the technology in revolutionizing connectivity and making life better for the now and the future.

Addressing the penetration of 5G technology in Nigeria, Aihao Yin, Director, Business Solutions and Service Experience, Huawei, said, “The 5G penetration in Nigeria is still low, but it has changed the society so far, especially with the use cases such as hologram from MTN, Internet of Things (IoT), AR/VR, etc. However, the main advantage is the speed, which is three times faster than 4G. Nigeria still has the potential for wider 5G connectivity.”

The 5G demo event topped off a week of impactful learning. In the week’s learning scope, various facilitators discussed telecoms and the ICT landscape (evolution from 2G-5G), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain Technology, Business Revenue Models Technology, and 5G use cases in Nigeria. These sessions provided deep insights into advancements enabled by 5G technology and the transformative impact across industries.

Following the training, the fellows, including Ripples Nigeria’s Editor of Special Projects, Chinedu Chidi, were awarded certificates on 5G Industry Progress and Use Cases by Huawei.

