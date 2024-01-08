Glo subscribers to be barred from calling MTN —NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Monday, said that Globacom subscribers may be unable to make calls to MTN lines soon, due to the non-settlement of interconnect charges.

The NCC disclosed this on Monday in a public notice signed by its Director, Public Affairs Department, Reuben Muoka.

Accordong to the notice, the commission said that it granted partial approval for the disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

Read also: Supreme Court validates Gov Alia’s election

The notice partly reads: “Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case.

“The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”

“The NCC further revealed that at the expiration of 10 days from the date of this notice, “subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.

“The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Globacom network.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now