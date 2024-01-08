NGX: Market index crosses 80K mark as Julius Berger, Cutix boost trading

The All-Share Index (ASI) in the Nigerian capital market crossed 80,000 points at the close of trading on Monday.

The ASI appreciated by 0.83% or 659.8 basis points to settle at 80,324.53 from the previous 79,664.66 posted by the bourse on Friday.

Similarly, the market capitalization rose by N363.3 billion to N43.957 trillion from N43.594 trillion recorded four days ago

The market breadth was positive as 53 stocks advanced, 17 declined, while 49 others remained unchanged in 16,081 deals.

Cornerstone Insurance, Cutix, Omatek Ventures, Jaiz Bank, and Julius Berger Nigeria led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N1.87, N2.75, N0.99, N2.53, and N46.75 from their previous prices of N1.70, N2.50, N0.90, N2.30 and N42.50 per share.

Wema Bank, Sterling Bank Financial Holding, Royal Exchange, and Coronation Insurance (Wapic) completed the list of gainers with 9.89%, 9.88%, 9.88%, and 9.86% growth in share prices.

Daar Communications led other price decliners as it shed 9.30% off its share price to close at N1.17 from its previous N1.29 per share.

Eterna, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), and PZ Cussons also ended the day’s trading with 8.79%, 7.05%, and 6.90% cuts in their share prices.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 290.303 million shares valued at N4.07 billion in 2,052 deals followed by FCMB with 106.053 million shares worth N1.08 billion traded by investors in 702 deals.

Fidelity Bank traded 87.654 million shares valued at N1.18 billion in 861 deals.

On the value index, Transcorp traded equities worth N4.077 billion in 2,052 deals followed by Fidelity Bank with stocks worth N1.189 billion in 861 deals.

MTN Nigeria raked in N1.138 billion in 514 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now