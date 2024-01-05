NGX: Equity market sustains bullish run as investors gain N899.6bn in five hours

The All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 2.11% at the close of trading on Friday.

After five hours of trading, the ASI rose by 1,644 basis points to 79,664.66 from the 78,020.54 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased today by N899.6 billion to N43.954 trillion from N42.694 trillion recorded on Thursday.

In all, 58 stocks advanced and 20 declined, while 41 others remained unchanged in 13,019 deals.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and UPDC led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N28.60 and N1.65 from their previous price of N26.00 and N1.50 per share.

Transcorp, Wema Bank, Transcorp Hotel, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, and Sterling Bank Financial Holding completed the list of gainers with 9.99%, 9.99%, 9.92, 9.92 and 9.90% growth in their share prices.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration led other price decliners as it shed 9.99% off its share price to close at N18.20 from its previous close of N20.22 per share.

Scoa Nigeria, Abbey Mortgage Bank, and UPDC REIT followed with 9.94%, 9.86%, and 9.33% dip in their share prices.

On the volume index, Fidelity Bank traded 92.668 million shares valued at N1.3 billion in 671 deals followed by Transcorp with 75.430 million shares worth N954.9 million traded by shareholders in 260 deals.

Sterling Bank Financial Holding traded 71.554 million shares valued at N399.5 million in 579 deals.

On the value index, Nestle traded equities worth N1.6 billion in 128 deals followed by UBA with N1.31 billion in 723 deals.

Fidelity Bank completed the top three in this category by trading equities worth N1.3 billion in 671 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

