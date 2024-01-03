NGX: Investors make N846bn as ASI soars by 2.04%

Investors in the Nigerian equities market made N846 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the rise in the market capitalization to N42.429 trillion from N41.583 trillion recorded posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 2.04% or 1, 546 basis points to 77,537.57 from 75,990.88 recorded the previous day.

76 stocks advanced and seven declined, while 33 others remained unchanged in 11,629 deals.

READ ALSO: Access Corp, GTCO, Zenith Bank top list of stocks to watch this week

Several equities including United Bank for Africa (UBA), Berger Paints, Cornerstone Insurance, Custodian Investment, Dangote Sugar Refinery, FCMB, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, Ikeja Hotel, Nascon Allied Industries, Morison Industries, and University Press posted 10% growth in share price to close at N28.60, N14.30, N1.65, N9.90, N63.25, N8.25, N7.26, N7.26, N59.40, N3.02, and N2.64 from their previous price of N26.00, N13.00, N1.50, N57.00, N7.50, N6.60, N6.60, N54.00, 2.80 and N2.40 per share.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration, Transcorp Hotel, Transcorp Access Bank Holding, and Wema Bank completed the list of gainers with 9.99%, 9.99%, 9.98%, 9.98% and 9.91% growth in their share prices.

On the flipside, Learn Africa led other price decliners as it shed 9.09% off its share price to close at N2.90 from its previous price of N3.19 per share.

Champion Breweries, C & I Leasing, and NGX with 7.32%, 2.33%, and 1.70% cuts in their share prices are other decliners in today’s trading.

On the volume index, Fidelity Bank traded 101.113 million shares valued at N1.31 billion in 473 deals followed by FCMB with 79.063 million shares worth N644.032 million traded by shareholders in 440 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 55.503 million shares valued at N1.54 billion in 634 deals.

On the value index, banking equities led the way with UBA raking in N1.544 billion in 634 deals followed by Fidelity Bank with N1.312 billion in 473 deals.

Access Corp completed the top three in this category with N1.184 billion worth of stocks in 550 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now