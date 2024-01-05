Blackout in Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro over drops in Egbin station power generation

Residents of Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro and six other communities within the jurisdiction of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) are experiencing power outages due to a drop in power generation from Egbin Power Plc.

The company disclosed this in a statement on its X platform on Friday.

It, however, said its technical staff are working with relevant stakeholders to restore power to the affected communities.

The company wrote: “Due to a drop in generation from Egbin generation station, customers in the following communities; Sango, Ota, Ilaro, Ayetoro, Imeko, Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro, Abeokuta metropolis and environs are experiencing power outages.

“Our technical team is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored.”

The IBEDC covers Oyo, Ogun, Osun and parts of Ekiti, Kwara and Niger States.

On the other hand, the Egbin thermal power plant in the Ijede area of Ikorodu in Lagos is one of the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It contributes more than 16 percent of the total electricity generated to the national grid.

