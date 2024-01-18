Business
Reprieve for Glo subscribers as NCC shelves plans to bar network from calling MTN lines
Subscribers on the Globacom Limited platform can now heave a sigh of relief as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suspended its plan to bar the network’s subscribers from calling MTN lines for 21 days.
The NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the commission suspended the action after the two companies agreed to resolve all outstanding issues between them.
The two companies have been at loggerheads over interconnection fees for several years.
MTN disconnected Glo subscribers from calling its lines over a N4 billion debt in 2019.
In the notice, NCC expressed fear that its approval for disconnection would have potential impacts on consumers.
It stressed that mobile network operators and other licensees in the telecom industry must adhere to the terms and conditions of their licences, especially on their interconnection agreements.
READ ALSO: Globacom denies owing MTN interconnect charges
The statement read: “The commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in the exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for 21 days from today, January 17, 2024.
“In granting the approval, the Commission was deeply conscious of the potential impacts of the decision on consumers and therefore continued to engage both parties to facilitate a resolution which prioritizes and protects consumer interest and the seamless operation of the national telecoms network.
“Whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21 days. The Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...