DisCos can now purchase power directly from GenCos as Nigerian govt removes NBET as ‘middleman’

The 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have been given the greenlight by the Federal Government to purchase electricity directly from power generation companies (GenCos) through bilateral contracts.

This development puts an end to the 10-year reign of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) which buys electricity in bulk from generation companies through power purchase agreements and sells through vesting contracts to the DisCos.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in the 2024 Multi-year Tariff Order (MYTO) issued to the DisCos on January 17 said the new order recognises a revision to the DisCos’ partially contracted capacity (PCC) to ensure a minimum energy offtake from January 1.

Accordingly, NERC pegged the minimum energy offtake requirement for the DisCos this year at 4,063MWh/h.

“The DisCos are required to secure adequate bilateral contracts to facilitate a seamless exit from NBET’s vesting contract regime,” the regulator said.

A partner at Bloomfield Law Practice, Ayodele Oni, who spoke on the development, said: “With the just released 2024 Multi-Year Tariff Order for each DisCo, it would appear that DisCos are now generally allowed to procure bilateral power from generation companies, directly.

“This is in preparation for the transition of the bulk trader, NBET.”

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now