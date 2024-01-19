NGX: May & Baker, Dangote lead trading as investors gain N1.45tr

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N1.45 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed an increase in market capitalization by N1.4 trillion to N51.7 trillion from N50.290 trillion posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 94,538.12 from 91,896.97 recorded on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 34 stocks advanced and 35 declined, while 47 others remained unchanged in 15, 255 deals.

BUA Cement and Seplat Energy led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N148.50 and N2, 541.00 from their previous prices of N135.00 and N2, 310.00 per share.

May and Baker, Dangote Cement, and Honeywell Flour Mills with 9.99, 9.98%%, and 9.96% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

Lasaco Assurance led other price decliners as it shed 9.85% off its share price to close at N2.47 from the previous N2.74 per share.

C&I Leasing, Mutual Benefit Assurance, and Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) completed the list of decliners with 9.82%, 9.41%, and 9.38% drop in their share prices.

On the volume index, Veritas Kapita Assurance traded 80.073 million shares valued at N59.6 million in 317 deals followed by Transcorp with 78,742 million shares worth N1.4 billion traded by shareholders in 1,401 deals.

Jaiz Bank traded 35.774 million in 500 deals valued at N129.886 million.

On the value index, Zenith Bank traded equities worth N1.551 billion in 471 deals followed by Transcorp with equities worth N1.519 billion in 1410 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N1.080 billion in 663 deals.

