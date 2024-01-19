CBN to hold first MPC meeting under Cardoso’s watch in February

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting under the current governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso in February.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Cardoso as the CBN governor in October last year.

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications in CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She said the announcement followed a two-day strategic session for members of the MPC in preparation for the meeting slated to be held from February 26 to February 27 in Abuja.

The spokesperson said a strategic plan to ensure necessary improvements in the monetary policy was discussed at the retreat.

“The valuable insights gained from these discussions will significantly contribute towards the robustness of the forthcoming MPC meetings,” she stated.

