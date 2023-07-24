Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 24, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Gunmen attack ex-information minister, Labaran Maku’s Nasarawa home, injure 4 security agents

Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the residence of former Minister of Information, Mr. Labaran Maku, in Nasarawa State and injured four security personnel.Read more

2. Lagos govt vows to sustain clampdown on rail track squatters

The Lagos State government on Sunday cleared trail tracks on the Agege axis of the metropolis as part of its ongoing exercise to restore sanity along the railway corridors of the state.Read more

3. Shettima to represent Nigeria at UN, Russia-Africa summits

Vice President Kashim Shettima will represent Nigeria at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Rome and the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg.Read more

4. Benue PDP slams Gov Alia for attending appeal court president son’s remembrance mass in Plateau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Sunday slammed Governor Hyacinth Alia for attending the remembrance mass of the son of the President of Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem in Jos, Plateau State.Read more

5. Group cautions Tinubu against appointing El-Rufai as minister

A civil society group, Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance (FTAG), has called on President Bola Tinubu not to appoint the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, into his cabinet.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 22, 2023

6. Lagos govt plans mass burial for 103 victims of #ENDSARS protest

The Lagos State government has confirmed moves to conduct mass burial for 103 victims of the October 2020 #ENDSARS protest in the state.Read more

7. Court fines Agropartnerships, Farmforte founders N1.2m, orders transfer of investors’ funds

The founders of Agropartnerships and Farmforte, Osazuwa Osayi, and Osayimwense Uyi, have been fined N1.2 million for operating an illegal investment company.Read more

8. Police arrest Beninese father, others over attempted use of son for money ritual

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 50-year-old Beninese father, Mr. Pome Banda, and three others who allegedly lured a nine-year-old boy from the Benin Republic for a money ritual.Read more

9. Ogun govt confirms eight dead, 11 hospitalised after consumption of alcoholic drinks

The Ogun State government has confirmed the death of eight persons following consumption of locally-produced alcoholic drinks in the state.Read more

10. Continental champions South Africa lose to Sweden at World Cup

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa squandered a one-goal lead to eventually lose to Sweden in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now