Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 23, 2023

1. Lukman writes APC governors, warns against injustice in choice of Adamu’s successor

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman has sent a letter to elected governors on the party’s platform and warned against injustice in the choice of Abdullahi Adamu’s successor as the party’s national chairman.Read more

2. ‘People will say I am mad if I don’t appeal UK court’s forfeiture judgement’ – Ibori

A former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has said he will appeal the latest United Kingdom (UK) forfeiture judgement against him, which he described as “outrageous.”Read more

3. ‘You’re yet to overcome shock of election defeat,’ Presidency replies Atiku on allegation of judicial intimidation

The presidency has reacted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s allegation of intimidation by the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

4. Atiku’s allegations on intimidation of judiciary arrant nonsense – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for making “mischievous allegations” on the ongoing proceeding at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

5. Demolition of buildings in Alaba market was to save lives, no witch-hunt —Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government has defended the recent demolition of distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in Ojo local government area of the state.Read more

6. Trinity Guy regains freedom five weeks after arrest for extreme pranks

Nigerian skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi aka Trinity Guy, has regained his freedom after spending five weeks in detention for extreme pranks.Read more

7. FBN Holdings fined for failing to comply with regulation, posts N187bn net profit

FBN Holdings was fined for failing to comply with the regulations of the capital market authority, NGX Regulation Limited, for the financial period of 2022.Read more

8. How to spot fake estate companies

Last year, Mr. Ezekiel was looking for a small house to buy where he could stay anytime he came to Lagos (his family was in Benin and he didn’t want to keep renting an apartment because of his experiences with people).Read more

9. ‘Get help,’ Adekunle Gold reacts to Brymo’s s3x-for-music request to Simi

Singer Adekunle Gold reacted to Ọlawale Ibrahim Ashimi aka Brymo’s reason for turning down Simisola Bolatito Kosoko aka Simi’s request for a musical combination.Read more

10. Aina joins Nottingham Forest on one-year deal

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been acquired by English Premier League club Nottingham Forest.Read more

