Entertainment
‘Get help,’ Adekunle Gold reacts to Brymo’s s3x-for-music request to Simi
Singer Adekunle Gold reacted to Ọlawale Ibrahim Ashimi aka Brymo’s reason for turning down Simisola Bolatito Kosoko aka Simi’s request for a musical combination.
Brymo had in a recent exchange with a fan on social media said he refused to feature in a musical duet with Simi because she rejected his s3xual advances.
The singer, who said he was remorseful about the condition, confessed that he gave Ghanaian singer, Efya, the same condition because he wanted to experience what it feels like to make music with someone he was sleeping with.
However, in a post on a post on his Instagram page, Adekunle Gold, who is Simi’s husband, warned Brymo against disrespecting his wife and family.
He also advised Brymo to seek help for having such a mentality.
