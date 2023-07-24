Entertainment
Actress Eniola Badmus vows to drag Tiktoker to court over ‘pimp’ claim
The Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has threatened to drag a Tiktoker identified as Ego Blessing Okoye to court over an unpleasant remark on social media.
Okoye had a video that surfaced on social media over the weekend claimed that Badmus was adept at pimping ladies to politicians.
A pimp is an individual who controls s3x workers and arranges clients for them in return for a percentage of their earnings.
The Tiktoker further claimed that the chubby thespian attempted to connect one of her acquaintances with a politician.
READ ALSO: Eniola Badmus dubs self ‘every man’s choice’ after impressive transformation
However, after Okoye realized her mistake and the consequences thereof, she apologised to the actress but Badmus refused to back down and ordered her arrest.
The actress had since vowed to take legal action against the Tiktoker.
In a video recorded after her arrest, Okoye was seen apologizing to Badmus.
In her response, the actress said: ‘’You just decided to spoil my name. You can’t be sorry. We dey go court”
