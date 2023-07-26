Actress Eniola Badmus berates critics of removal of fuel subsidy

Chubby Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken a swipe at those who are criticising the removal of fuel subsidy ordered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The thespian who berated those who criticised the removal of fuel subsidy during a recent interview with popular media personality Daddy Freeze said that Nigeria is still the country with the cheapest fuel pump price in the world.

According to her, a lot of these keypad warriors do not even have an idea of what subsidy is and many of those criticising the move don’t know the benefit of the removal of subsidy on petrol.

She said, “A lot of these keypad warriors do not even have an idea of what subsidy is. It was when they removed it that they knew what the government was doing. Even till now, I think we still buy the cheapest fuel in the world.”

Eniola Badmus also maintained that her support for President Tinubu remains unshakable, stressing that she has “never seen a philanthropist as our current president.”

