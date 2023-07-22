Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 22, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Nigerian govt to arraign Emefiele for alleged illegal possession of firearms July 25

The Federal Government will arraign the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, for alleged illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on July 25.Read more

2. Ex-Gov Ibori vows to fight, as UK moves to confiscate £100m linked to him

A former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori has vowed to fight for justice, as UK prosecutors asked a Southwark Crown Court in London to order the final confiscation of over £100 million (about $129 million) belonging to him.Read more

3. Benue govt uncovers 2,500 ghost teachers, LGA staff, saves N1.2bn

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, said on Friday the state government has uncovered 2500 ghost workers in teachers and local councils staff payrolls in the state.Read more

4. Tinubu promises to deploy state machinery against terrorists, others

President Bola Tinubu said on Friday his administration would deploy the entire machinery of state to protect lives and property in the country.Read more

5. PSC approves dismissal of three police officers for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers for gross misconduct.Read more

6. NOVA Merchant Bank gets nod for full commercial banking license

NOVA Merchant Bank has received approval from its shareholders to transition into commercial banking.Read more

7. UBA, Zenith, other banks’ stocks dominate trading, as bourse gains N584bn

Nigerian bank stocks dominated trading on Friday, as the value of shares traded on the floor of UBA, Access Corporation, Zenith Bank and GTCO crossed the billion-naira mark.Read more

8. Students to pay N190,000, others as UNILAG raises tuition fees

The University of Lagos has adjusted the tuition fees for both returning and new students of the institution.Read more

9. Police arraigns herdsman for alleged open grazing in Benue

The Benue State police command on Friday arraigned a herdsman, Saleh Abu, for alleged open grazing at the Makurdi Chief Magistrates Court.Read more

10. Aubameyang completes move to Marseille

Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed a move to French club, Marseille from English Premier League side Chelsea.Read more

