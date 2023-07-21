﻿ Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. FG, states, LGAs share N907.05bn as revenue allocation for June

The three tiers of government on Thursday shared N907.05 billion as revenue allocation for June.Read more

2. Oil marketers give reasons for fuel price increase

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has disclosed that the exchange rate used to determine the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is N825/$1.Read more

3. Nigerian govt dumps Buhari’s social investment register over credibility

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday dumped the national social register for lack of credibility.Read more

4. Reps to investigate Max Air contaminated fuel incident

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the incident of contaminated fuel in a Max Air plane.Read more

5. Nigerian govt to close section of Eko Bridge for 40 days

The Federal Government has resolved to close the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of the Eko Bridge for 40 days.Read more

6. Appeal Court dismisses report on resignation of presidential election tribunal judge

The Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a rumour on the resignation of one Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo from the presidential election petitions tribunal.Read more

7. INEC reverses Youth Party’s deregistration after Supreme Court ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday confirmed the recognition of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party in the country.Read more

8. PDP witness tenders Gov Mbah’s NYSC letters at Enugu tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) subpoena witness, Mr. Victor Ude, on Thursday, tendered the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) letters of redeployment, deferment, and reinstatement at the state governorship election petition tribunal.Read more

9. Man jailed 25 years for abduction of orphan in Cross River

Justice Blessing Ugwu of the Cross State High Court, Calabar, on Thursday sentenced one Matthew Uyangha to 25 years imprisonment for kidnapping a 13-year-old orphan in the state.Read more

10. Man Utd complete signing of Onana from Inter Milan

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a reported fee of £47.2m.Read more

