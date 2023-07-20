JUST IN: Nigerian govt dumps Buhari’s social investment register over credibility

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday dumped the national social register for lack of credibility.

The social register put in place during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is a repository of information about potential beneficiaries for multiple social assistance programmes initiated by the government.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja and presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The meeting was attended by governors of the 36 states, stakeholders from the World Bank, and other agencies of government.

READ ALSO: Buhari signs social investment programmes bill, 7 others into law

The council proposed the implementation of a cash transfer programme for states based on their peculiarities and a cash reward policy for public servants for six months.

The gathering also agreed on the distribution of food items grains and fertilisers by state governments at the rate acquired from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as part of measures to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now