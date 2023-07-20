News
Appeal Court dismisses report on resignation of presidential election tribunal judge
The Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a rumour on the resignation of one Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo from the presidential election petitions tribunal.
A Twitter user had claimed on the microblogging platform that the judge resigned from the panel over an alleged move by unnamed persons to influence the jurists’ decision on the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.
The court’s Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, in a telephone conversation with journalists in Abuja, described the news as false and misleading.
He urged Nigerians to disregard the news and appealed to mischief-makers to desist from spreading fake news.
The registrar insisted that Justice Ugo was still on the panel of Justices handling the petitions.
