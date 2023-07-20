Appeal Court dismisses report on resignation of presidential election tribunal judge

The Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a rumour on the resignation of one Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo from the presidential election petitions tribunal.

A Twitter user had claimed on the microblogging platform that the judge resigned from the panel over an alleged move by unnamed persons to influence the jurists’ decision on the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

READ ALSO: Bode George foresees confusion over verdict from presidential election tribunal

The court’s Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, in a telephone conversation with journalists in Abuja, described the news as false and misleading.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the news and appealed to mischief-makers to desist from spreading fake news.

The registrar insisted that Justice Ugo was still on the panel of Justices handling the petitions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now