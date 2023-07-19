Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Tinubu orders review of N8000 palliative to Nigerians
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the immediate review of the N8000 proposed as a palliative to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on Nigerians.Read more
2. Reps move to ensure compliance with federal character principle in govt agencies
The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to ensure compliance with the federal character principle by agencies of government.Read more
3. Court refuses to extend order restraining INEC from prosecuting Adamawa REC
Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, declined to extend the order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from prosecuting the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.Read more
4. Appeal Court dismisses APC candidate’s suit against Gov Mbah
The Court of Appeal, Enugu, on Tuesday, dismissed the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji, challenging Governor Peter Mbah’s victory in the March 18 election.Read more
5. Tinubu orders probe into the case of two-year-old killed by NDLEA stray bullet in Delta
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday expressed sadness at the death of a two-year-old child killed by a stray bullet from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Delta State.Read more
6. Bauchi governor dissolves 20 LG Caretaker Committees
Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has approved the dissolution of all the Local Government Caretaker Committees of the 20 LGAs in the state with immediate effect.Read more
7. NNPC, private filling stations increase fuel prices, head towards N700
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has quietly increased the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Ripples Nigeria has learnt.Read more
8. Otudeko, Otedola, Odukale lose N24bn in one week, as investments in FBN Holdings drop
The largest and majority investors in FBN Holdings, Oba Otudeko, Femi Otedola and Tunde Hassan-Odukale lost a whopping N24.64 billion in one week.Read more
9. Enugu govt threatens to close down businesses observing sit-at-home
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has threatened to close down businesses and shops as well as revoke licenses of business owners who observe the Monday sit-at-home orders by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more
10. Rashford signs new Man Utd contract until 2028
Marcus Rashford of England has agreed to a new contract with Manchester United that would keep him there through 2028.Read more
