Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 17, 2023

1. ‘N70bn earmarked for furniture, renovation,’ Senate dismisses claims on budget padding

The Senate on Sunday dismissed claims on the padding of the 2022 supplementary budget by N70 billion.Read more

2. Witness tenders 5 BVAS machines as LP closes case against Mbah in Enugu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edoga, on Sunday closed his case in the petition challenging Governor Peter Mbah’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more

3. Reps to screen service chiefs Monday

The House of Representatives will screen the recently appointed service chiefs on Monday.Read more

4. Olubadan suspends Egungun festival over violence

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Sunday, ordered the suspension of the ongoing Egungun festival over violence, arson and looting of shops in the city.Read more

5. Navy intercepts boat carrying stolen crude, recovers ammunition in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted a boat laden with suspected stolen crude in Bayelsa State.Read more

6. Police to investigate arrest of Zamfara APC chairman’s driver

The Zamfara State Police Command on Sunday promised to investigate the arrest and detention of the driver of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, by some policemen.Read more

7. Nigeria’s capital importation drops to $1.13bn

Lagos State attracted the highest capital importation by states in the first quarter (Q1) 2023, as Nigeria’s total capital importation stood at $1.13 billion in the same quarter.Read more

8. Police rescues 4 hostages in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have rescued four kidnapped persons in the Isin Local Government Area of the state.Read more

9. Victory Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol Season 8, takes home N100m grand prize

Singer Victory Gbakara on Sunday won the eighth edition of the Nigerian Idol.Read more

10. Sporting Lagos beat Remo Stars to emerge winners of Naija Super 8

Sporting Lagos have emerged as the winners of the maiden Naija Super 8 competition after defeating Remo Stars on penalties in the final on Sunday.Read more

