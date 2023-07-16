Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 16, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Tinubu, in Kenya, urges African leaders to respect democracy, rule of law

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, called on African leaders to respect democracy, rule of law, and ensure political stability.Read more

2. Uzodimma increases minimum wage of Imo workers to N40,000

The minimum wage of civil servants in Imo State have been increased to N40,000 by the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.Read more

3. ‘Don’t repeat mistake of 1970s’, Gani Adams warns Simon Ekpa against planned sit-at-home in Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has reacted to a threat by self-proclaimed Prime Minister of Biafran Republic Government In Exile, Simon Ekpa, to declare a two-week sit-at-home in Lagos.Read more

4. Northern coalition kicks against calls for Kanu’s release, insists he must face trial

Calls for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been kicked against by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).Read more

5. Arewa youth group cautions Tinubu against appointing northern sycophants as ministers

A northern youth coalition under the auspices of Northern Youths Group For Renewed Hope, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against appointing sycophants from the region as ministers to prevent his administration’s failure.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 13, 2023

6. Lagos to shut Eko Bridge for 24hrs on Sunday for repairs

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, announced that the Eko Bridge at the recently reopened Apongbon Bridge area will be closed for 24 hours on Sunday, July 16, 2023.Read more

7. CBN limits bank MD/CEO tenure to 12 years, reviews relative appointments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stipulated a maximum of 12 years as the tenure of a bank’s managing director or chief executive officer (CEO).Read more

8. Setback for FBN Holdings majority shareholders, as CBN releases new bank investor policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a new bank investor policy that could cause a setback for the majority shareholders of FBN Holdings in their fight against Oba Otudeko.Read more

9. Anambra orders closure of school over flogging of 2-yr-old pupil

The Anambra State government, on Saturday, ordered the closure of the Blessed Wisdom Model School at Ide Drive, Federal Housing Estate, Onitsha, over the flogging of a two-year-old pupil.Read more

10. Ogun So-Safe Corps rescue kidnapped woman

A woman, Mrs Abiola Efunbote, who was kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday have been rescued by the Ogun State-owned So-Safe Corps.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now