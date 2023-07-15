Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 15, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Tinubu jets out to Kenya on Saturday to attend AU meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to leave Abuja on Saturday for Nairobi, Kenya to attend the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the Regional Mechanisms, and the African Union Member States.Read more

2. NAF Fighter jet crashes in Makurdi

An FT7-NI fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.Read more

3. Petrol subsidy was a failure, CISLAC declares

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre CISLAC, on Friday, described the subsidy policy on petrol in Nigeria as a failure and was unable to meet the reason for which it was set up in the first place.Read more

4. Kanu’s release will end ‘sponsored criminality’ in South-East —-IPOB

Outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Nigerian government to release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as that would signal an end to cases of “sponsored criminality” in the South-East.Read more

5. Reprieve for Emefiele, as court nullifies arrest, detention by DSS

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday nullified the arrest and detention of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.Read more

6. Remi Tinubu charges wives of state governors to use their position meaningfully

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, charged wives of the 36 state governors to use their positions meaningfully.Read more

7. Dangote Cement to roll out new plants in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana

Dangote Cement has concluded plans to expand its production capacity with the construction of a new 6Mt integrated cement plant in Itori, Ogun State, according to the company’s Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak.Read more

8. Access Bank to acquire Standard Chartered subsidiaries in Angola, Cameroon, two other countries

Standard Chartered has agreed to sell its subsidiaries in Angola, Cameroon, Gambia and Sierra Leone to Access Bank, the subsidiary of Access Holdings.Read more

9. BBNaija ‘All Stars’ debuts July 23, winner to take home N120m cash prize

Multichoice Nigeria, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show have announced that a new edition titled ‘BBNaija All Stars’ will begin this month.Read more

10. Rohr to face Super Eagles in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will face his former team in the qualifying series of the 2026 World Cup.Read more

