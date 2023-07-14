Reprieve for Emefiele, as court nullifies arrest, detention by DSS

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday nullified the arrest and detention of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

The declaration was made by Justice Bello Kawu while ruling on an application brought before the court by Emefiele.

The court therefore ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately release the embattled former CBN governor

Justice Kawu stated that his continued detention was a violation of the subsisting judgment and orders of another court judge, Justice M. A. Hassan.

Emefiele had, through his counsel, Peter Abang, approached the court to set aside and nullify his arrest and detention, claiming it was an illegality and a nullity in view of the subsisting judgment by another court delivered on 29th December, 2022.

Justice Kawu also held that there was an order setting aside any warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the DSS for the arrest of Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, threat to national security before any court.

The judge further granted a restraining injunction against the DSS or any other security agency from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement.

Emefiele was arrested by the DSS on June 9 shortly after President Bola Tinubu announced his suspension.

A statement by the Director, Information in the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, had noted that the CBN Governor was suspended “sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.”

Though the secret police initially denied arresting Emefiele, it recanted its position the following day when it admitted that the embattled Emefiele had indeed been arrested and was in their custody.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this,” the release posted on the Twitter handle of the DSS noted.

Before his subsequent arrest, the DSS had attempted to arrest Emefiele in February on allegations of terrorism financing and fraud, but their effort was reportedly thwarted by the then Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, who shielded him by providing soldiers to guard his residence and office.

