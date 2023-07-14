INEC slams Labour Party’s “ridiculous” call for Chairman’s sack

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Thursday, claimed that the Labour Party lacks justification to demand the dismissal of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as chairman in response to the results of the general election in 2023.

This was said by Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

“The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous,” he said.

He said that election observers, both local and international, were accredited by INEC to observe elections under specific rules and regulations.

“Under these rules, they were required to submit their respective reports to the commission. Such reports may or may not include their recommendations.

“Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe and make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict.

“In the same manner, it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC Chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates.

“Interestingly, arising from the outcome of the same 2023 General Election, the LP has now produced one State Governor, eight Senators, 35 House of Representatives members, and 38 members of the State Houses of Assembly,” he said.

Oyekanmi said it was strange that a political party that was in court challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, could still go about openly discussing the matter at a news conference, knowing fully that such was subjudice.

“The LP is one of the 18 political parties registered and being regulated by INEC in Nigeria.

“The party will do well by restricting itself to activities permitted under the rules and regulations governing the conduct of political parties,” he said.

The LP had sought on Thursday a forensic probe into the use of the money that had been made public and donor funding that INEC had received for the general election of 2023.

Otumba Akin Osuntokun, the director general of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, stated that Nigerians deserved to know the specifics of the distribution of monies during a press conference in Abuja.

