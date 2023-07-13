Emefiele has been charged to court, DSS claims

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court, the Department of State Services (DSS) claimed on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that an Abuja High Court had on Thursday ordered the DSS to either release Emefiele or charge him to court.

While reacting to the order of the court, Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the DSS, in a statement, said the service had in 2022 applied for a court order to detain Emefiele but noted that he got another order stopping the DSS from arresting him.

According to Afunanya, the suspended CBN governor was arrested for “criminal infractions” for which he was being prosecuted for.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order.

“The public may recall that the Service had in 2022 applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June 2023. This was on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

“The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice, and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.”

