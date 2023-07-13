Reps to investigate hardships faced by Nigerians during 2023 Hajj

The House of Representatives, during plenary on Thursday, resolved to carry out a probe into the circumstances that led to the difficulties faced by Nigerian pilgrims in this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The House made resolution following a motion moved by Hon Ahmed Idris at the plenary on Thursday

According to the lawmaker, over 95,000 Nigerians participated in the holy exercise this year.

He further stated that the 2023 Hajj recorded one of the largest turnouts in the annals of the yearly ritual with global media estimating the figure at over 2.5 million pilgrims

He, however, lamented that poor service delivery by some airline operators, including Arik which he said, was unable to airlift pilgrims on time due to inadequate aircraft marred the exercise.

Hon. Idris further listed other challenges faced by Nigerian pilgrims including lack of adequate tent accommodation at Mina and Arafat; substandard tents with unhealthy living conditions and environment; lack of proper medical attention to pilgrims in cases of emergency; lack of proper transportation, among others.

He said Nigerians were made to miss their flights due to stringent bottlenecks regarding withholding of their international passports and; inability to secure airport slots for Nigerian airline operators for lifting Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia back to Nigeria among others.

He also argued that over 25,000 Nigerian pilgrims, including those who paid for Tent A VIP Class, “were stranded at Mina due to inadequate tents and oversubscription leaving Nigerian pilgrims sleeping on the roads, under bridges, and nearby mosques as alternatives.”

He disclosed that there were cases of several public officials, such as present and former Governors, lawmakers who had no tent and were made to sleep under poor hygienic conditions and places.

According to him, VIP pilgrims were made to pay about $5,000 or 18,000 riyals for VIP tents, saying despite this exorbitant amount, pilgrims were stranded while others got tents of lesser value than what they paid for.

The House, in its resolution, mandated “The Committee on Pilgrims Affairs (when constituted) to conduct a detailed investigation into the several anomalies that emanated from the 2023 Hajj and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.”

