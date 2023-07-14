Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 14, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security
Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security, appeoving that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.Read more
2. LP calls for immediate sack of INEC Chairman, Yakubu
The Director General of the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, on Thursday, called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu for the alleged role he played in the 2023 presidential elections.Read more
3. Emefiele has been charged to court, DSS claims
The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court, the Department of State Services (DSS) claimed on Thursday.Read more
4. Reps approve Tinubu’s N500bn request for subsidy palliatives, 12m families to get N8k each
The House of Representatives approved President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to source 500 billion naira from the approved budget to offer palliatives for Nigerians after the withdrawal of the petrol subsidy and revised the 2022 supplementary appropriation act.Read more
5. Court dismisses Kanu’s suit against DSS
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, dismissed a suit brought before him by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to enforce his fundamental rights against the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more
6. Reps to investigate hardships faced by Nigerians during 2023 Hajj
The House of Representatives, during plenary on Thursday, resolved to carry out a probe into the circumstances that led to the difficulties faced by Nigerian pilgrims in this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.Read more
7. Nigeria retains Africa lead, pumps 1,277mbpd crude in June, Angola, Algeria, Congo production drop
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has disclosed Nigeria maintained its position as the largest crude oil producer in Africa in June, while production in Angola, Algeria and Congo dropped.Read more
8. Nigeria records $1.41bn forex inflow in June, up by 24%
FMDQ Exchange has revealed that the total foreign exchange inflow into the Investors’ and Exporters’ window increased to $1.41 billion in June.Read more
9. STRIKE: ASUU ATBU says 600 of its members were not paid salaries
It has been disclosed that not fewer than 600 members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ATBU, Bauchi branch were not paid their salaries during the 2020 national strike action.Read more
10. How Kelechi Iheanacho can be the forward Forest need
Following a hair-raising escape from relegation last season, Nottingham Forest’s management is already drawing up plans for a more stable Premier League campaign. Their man of the moment was undoubtedly Taiwo Awoniyi, whose 10-goal tally in his debut Premier League season proved crucial for Forest’s survival. However, the Forest executives are keen on strengthening the squad to avoid another relegation struggle, and their sights are set on Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho to join forces with Awoniyi upfront.Read more
