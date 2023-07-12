Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Tinubu writes Senate to confirm service chiefs’ appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other service Chiefs he recently appointed.Read more

2. Drama in court, as judge sends police lawyer to EFCC for filling charges against Stella Oduah

Drama ensued at a Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice James Omotosho, on Tuesday, when the judge sent a police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for filing an eight-count criminal charge against Senator Stella Oduah without the authority of the anti-graft agency.Read more

3. ‘A loose canon, black sheep,‘ Omisore blasts Lukman as APC crisis deepens

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, on Tuesday took a swipe at the party’s National Vice Chairman, North-West, Salihu Lukman, over the current crisis in the party.Read more

4. ECOWAS court orders Nigerian govt to pay N60m to victim of police brutality

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court on Monday ordered the federal government to pay N60 million to a victim of police brutality, Sunday Ayodeji.Read more

5. APC opens defence in Rhodes-Vivour’s petition against Sanwo-Olu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday presented its first witness in the petition filed by the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.Read more

6. Osinbajo appointed Global Alliance Energy advisor

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed as Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).Read more

7. Ecobank calls on FBN to reject Otudeko’s N106.37bn investment over debts owed

The Receiver Manager acting on behalf of Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Kunle Ogunba and Associates, has demanded that First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings reject the acquisition of its shares by Oba Otudeko.Read more

8. Arik Air needs investment to survive, not feud with AMCON, aviation workers cry out

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has stated that there’s a need to invest in Arik Air for the airline company to survive.Read more

9. Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, 3 others in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Monday abducted Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, in Ebonyi State.Read more

10. Djokovic beats Rublev to reach Wimbledon semi-final

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the semifinals of Wimbledon after defeating seventh seed Andrey Rublev in a thrilling quarterfinal clash on Tuesday night.Read more

