Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 9, 2023

1. Tinubu emerges as ECOWAS chairman

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday emerged as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).Read more

2. APC shifts national caucus, NEC meetings by one week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings by one week.Read more

3. I have no regret campaigning for power shift to southern Nigeria – Fayose

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, said on Sunday he has no regret campaigning for power shift to the southern part of the country before the last general elections.Read more

4. PSC approves dismissal of three senior police officers for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers for misconduct and abuse of office.Read more

5. DSS releases ex-Gov Abdulaziz Yari

The Department of State Service (DSS) has released the Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari.Read more

6. Dipo Fasina: Missing ex-ASUU president found in Turkey

A former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dipo Fasina, has been found in Turkey.Read more

7. IPMAN pin points marketer, as vandals attack NNPC pipeline in Lagos community

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has pinpointed a marketer, whose truck was used by vandals to steal fuel from a pipeline in the Idimu area of Lagos State.Read more

8. Driver, conductor, 18 partygoers die in Lagos auto crash

At least 20 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash in the Badagry area of Lagos State on Sunday.Read more

9. Leather products, machines valued at over N3bn destroyed as fire razes Abia market

A late-night fire on Saturday destroyed leather products, raw materials, and machines worth over N3 billion in Aba, Abia State.Read more

10. Hoodlums attack SDP secretariat in Kogi, set materials ablaze

Hoodlums on Sunday morning vandalised the Social Democratic Party (SDP) secretariat in Kogi State.Read more

