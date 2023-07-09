Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 9, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu visits Nigerian troops in Guinea Bissau
President Bola Tinubu on Saturday arrived in Guinea Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).Read more
2. Innoson withdraws scholarship from student, Mmesoma, over forged JAMB result
The Innoson Vehicle Manifacturing Company said in Saturday, that it has withdrawn a scholarship awarded to a student Ejikeme Mmesoma, after an investigation revealed that she forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test scores.Read more
3. Nigerian govt reopens Eko Bridge after 15 months closure
The Federal Government on Saturday reopened the Eko Bridge in Lagos after a 15-month closure for repair work.Read more
4. Atiku’s aide, Shuaib accuses Tinubu of silencing critics with appointments
Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Media to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, accused President Bola Tinubu of silencing perceived critics of his government with appointments.Read more
5. Katsina govt to engage 2,400 youths in fight against insecurity
The Katsina State government planned to engage 2,400 youths to provide security in some local government areas affected by insecurity in the state.Read more
6. We have been vindicated by Anambra panel’s report on Mmesoma – JAMB
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed happiness at the report of the Anambra State Panel of Inquiry which investigated the forgery allegation against a candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme.Read more
7. 2.79 million air passengers recorded in Q1, Air Peace leads delayed flights
In the first quarter of 2023, Nigerian aviation market recorded 2,791,591 passengers, according to data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).Read more
8. First Bank majority shareholders unite against Otudeko
In a bid to forestall the circumstances that led to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clamping down on FBN Holdings in 2015 when Oba Otudeko was the chairman, majority shareholders of FBN Holding are weighing options to prevent Oba Otudeko from taking over the financial institution.Read more
9. NDLEA destroys illicit drugs factory, arrests suspect in Ogun
Operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have dismantled a Skuchies factory at Ajaka in the Sagamu local government area of Ogun State.Read more
10. Mbappe ‘honoured’ to visit country of origin Cameroon
France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe paid a visit to Cameroon and had good things to say about the African country.Read more
