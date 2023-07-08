2.79 million air passengers recorded in Q1, Air Peace leads delayed flights

In the first quarter of 2023, Nigerian aviation market recorded 2,791,591 passengers, according to data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Breakdown of the passenger traffic showed 1.40 million outbound passengers and 1.39 million inbound air travellers. Out of the 2.79 million passengers, there were 24 flight cancellation complaints

Furthermore, foreign flights reported 870,776 passengers boarded 25 foreign airlines, all of which operated 3,073 flights on the international routes.

“The breakdown shows that while inbound passenger traffic of 375,700 was recorded, outbound traffic was 495,076 on the international routes.

“In the first quarter, 25 foreign airlines operated 3,073 flights on the international routes, while 11 domestic airlines operated 182,88 flights on domestic routes,” NCAA data revealed.

The data disclosed that within three months, 101,028 flights were delayed, with 284 cancelled and 28 cases of air returns. Air Peace had the highest flight delays, followed by Asky, Qatar Airways and British Airways.

“499 flights were delayed on foreign flights in January, with Air Peace topping the list with 53, followed by Asky with 45, Qatar Airways, with 41, and British Airways, with 33, amongst others.

“In February, delayed flights were 325, with AWA recording 30, Ethiopian Airlines 33, Kenya Airways 11; while in March, 369 flights were delayed, with Qatar Airways recording 32, United Airlines had 1 and Air Peace recorded 64.

“There were seven canceled flights in January 13 in February, and four in March,” the report reads further.

