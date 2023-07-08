Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 8, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu travels to Guinea-Bissau for ECOWAS meeting Saturday
President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday leave Abuja for Guinea-Bissau to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the country.Read more
2. Bulkachuwa asks court to stop ICPC from arresting him over remark in Senate
A former Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Muhammed Bulkachuwa, has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to restrain the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from arresting him over the comments he made during the valedictory session of the last Senate.Read more
3. Supreme Court dismisses appeal seeking Gov Oborevwori’s disqualification from Delta guber election
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal seeking the disqualification of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori from the February 25 election for allegedly supplying false information about his academic qualification to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Read more
4. Tinubu sets up committee on tax reforms
President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.Read more
5. Gov Kefas declares free education in Taraba
The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has declared free education in all public primary and secondary schools in the state.Read more
6. Supreme Court orders release of Sen Nwaoboshi after imprisonment for money laundering
The Supreme Court has ordered the release of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta North from the Ikoyi prison in Lagos State.Read more
7. Police dislodges criminals enforcing sit-at-home in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu on Friday dislodged a group of criminals enforcing the sit-at-home order in the state.Read more
8. MAN, NACCIMA address impact of Tinubu’s excise duties orders on manufacturers
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have commended the suspension of the excise duties by President Bola Tinubu.Read more
9. Nigeria capital market posts N555bn gain, Omatek among top entities
The Nigerian capital market posted a N555 billion gain at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
10. Moove raises fresh $8M funding from Absa CIB
Moove, a mobility fintech startup, has announced securing a substantial investment of $8 million from Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).Read more
