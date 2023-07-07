Nigeria capital market posts N555bn gain, Omatek among top entities

The Nigerian capital market posted a N555 billion gain at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise in the value of investments in the capital market from N33.77 billion to N34.32 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 1,020.53 basis points to close at 63,040.41, up from 62,019.88 posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 1.22 billion shares worth N13.84 billion in 10,393 deals on Friday.

However, this fell short of the 5.44 billion shares valued at N95 billion traded by shareholders in 9,948 deals the previous day.

Omatek topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.55 kobo from N0.50 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained N0.29 kobo to move from N2.90 kobo to N3.19 kobo per share.

Afromedia gained 10 percent to close at N0.30 kobo, above its opening price of N0.20 kobo per share.

Prescon’s share price was up by N20, moving from N200 to N220 per share.

Fidelity Bank recorded a N0.81 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N8.12 kobo to N8.93 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigerian banks, telcos, Berger Paints on stocks’ watch list

Multiverse topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.37 kobo to drop from N3.75 kobo to N3.38 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price dropped by 9.59 percent to end trading at N0.66 kobo from N0.73 kobo per share.

Courtville lost 8.22 percent to end trading with N0.67 kobo from N0.73 kobo per share.

Wapic’s share dropped from N0.66 kobo to N0.61 kobo per share after losing 7.58 per cent during trading.

Champion Breweries lost N0.15 kobo, dropping from N4.75 kobo to N4.60 kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 131.77 million shares valued at N2.62 billion.

Wema Bank followed with 121.03 million shares worth N644.88 million.

FCMB sold 111.37 million shares worth N738.25 million. Universal Insurance traded 101.50 million shares valued at N27.36 million, while UBA sold 98.24 million shares valued at N1.38 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now