Tinubu sets up committee on Tax reforms

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The Special Adviser on Media, Communication, and Special Duties to the president, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The committee which comprises experts from both the private and public sectors is headed by the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Mr. Taiwo Oyedele.

READ ALSO: Tinubu signs Executive Orders to ease tax burden on businesses

It is expected to reform of the tax law, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.

The move, according to the statement, was in consonance with Tinubu’s promise to remove all barriers impeding business growth in Nigeria,

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now