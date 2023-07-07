Politics
Tinubu sets up committee on Tax reforms
President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.
The Special Adviser on Media, Communication, and Special Duties to the president, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
The committee which comprises experts from both the private and public sectors is headed by the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Mr. Taiwo Oyedele.
Tinubu signs Executive Orders to ease tax burden on businesses
It is expected to reform of the tax law, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.
The move, according to the statement, was in consonance with Tinubu’s promise to remove all barriers impeding business growth in Nigeria,
