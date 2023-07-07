Supreme Court dismisses appeal seeking Gov Oborevwori’s disqualification from Delta guber election

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal seeking the disqualification of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori from the February 25 election for allegedly supplying false information about his academic qualification to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the lead judgement prepared by Justice Adamu Jauro and delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim dismissed the suit filed by one Ikie Aghwarianovwe for lack of merit.

The five-member panel of the apex court held that appellant failed to show that the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts were perverse.

The Federal High Court, Asaba, had in a ruling in January held that Aghwarianovwe failed to prove his case against Oborevwori.

The court added that the governor was qualified to contest the last gubernatorial election in the state.

The case was similarly dismissed by the Court of Appeal, Asaba, in February.

At Friday’s proceeding, Justice Agim noted that none of the grounds of the appeal showed that the concurrent findings of the two lower courts were perverse.

He said: “After a very detailed consideration of every argument of all the parties on the various issues raised, I find that no matter how the instant appeal is viewed it is bound to fail.

“There is no saving grace for it, rght from the grounds of appeal, to the prominent issue of jurisdiction and now to the merit itself, the appeal was dead on arrival, with zero chance of success.

“Flowing from the foregoing, I find no merit in the instant appeal. I dismiss same,” he said and proceeded to affirm the earlier decisions of two lower courts.”

