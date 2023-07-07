Politics
Supreme Court dismisses appeal seeking Gov Oborevwori’s disqualification from Delta guber election
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal seeking the disqualification of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori from the February 25 election for allegedly supplying false information about his academic qualification to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In the lead judgement prepared by Justice Adamu Jauro and delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim dismissed the suit filed by one Ikie Aghwarianovwe for lack of merit.
The five-member panel of the apex court held that appellant failed to show that the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts were perverse.
The Federal High Court, Asaba, had in a ruling in January held that Aghwarianovwe failed to prove his case against Oborevwori.
The court added that the governor was qualified to contest the last gubernatorial election in the state.
The case was similarly dismissed by the Court of Appeal, Asaba, in February.
READ ALSO: PDP’s Oborevwori wins Delta governorship election
At Friday’s proceeding, Justice Agim noted that none of the grounds of the appeal showed that the concurrent findings of the two lower courts were perverse.
He said: “After a very detailed consideration of every argument of all the parties on the various issues raised, I find that no matter how the instant appeal is viewed it is bound to fail.
“There is no saving grace for it, rght from the grounds of appeal, to the prominent issue of jurisdiction and now to the merit itself, the appeal was dead on arrival, with zero chance of success.
“Flowing from the foregoing, I find no merit in the instant appeal. I dismiss same,” he said and proceeded to affirm the earlier decisions of two lower courts.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...