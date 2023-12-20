News
Gov Oborevwori signs Delta 2024 budget of N724.9bn
The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2024 budget of N724.97 billion.
The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Emomotimi Guwor, other principal officers of the House and members of the State Executive Council witnessed the event held at the Government House in Asaba.
The governor said the approved budget comprised N316.62 billion for recurrent expenditure and N408.35 billion for capital spending.
He added that the budget was aimed at putting the economy of the state on the path of sustainable growth.
Oborevwori said: “I am happy to welcome you to this budget signing.
“I am happy because this time last year, I stood here to present the 2023 budget for assent as speaker, but by the grace of God, I am sitting here as governor of Delta to assent to the bill.
READ ALSO: COP 28: Delta Gov Oborevwori woos investors in green energy, carbon free technology
“We have allocated 44 percent and 56 percent of the budget to recurrent and capital expenditure, respectively, amounting to N724.97 billion total budget size.
“The budget is very key to the developmental programme of the state and the budget we signed today is less by 12 percent compared to that of 2023.
“In preparing these estimates, we were very mindful of the current economic realities, thus the evident 12 percent reduction in the size of this budget, when compared to that of 2023.
“It would also boost both domestic and direct foreign investments and productivity and enhance the ease of doing business in the state.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...