Gov Oborevwori signs Delta 2024 budget of N724.9bn

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2024 budget of N724.97 billion.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Emomotimi Guwor, other principal officers of the House and members of the State Executive Council witnessed the event held at the Government House in Asaba.

The governor said the approved budget comprised N316.62 billion for recurrent expenditure and N408.35 billion for capital spending.

He added that the budget was aimed at putting the economy of the state on the path of sustainable growth.

Oborevwori said: “I am happy to welcome you to this budget signing.

“I am happy because this time last year, I stood here to present the 2023 budget for assent as speaker, but by the grace of God, I am sitting here as governor of Delta to assent to the bill.

“We have allocated 44 percent and 56 percent of the budget to recurrent and capital expenditure, respectively, amounting to N724.97 billion total budget size.

“The budget is very key to the developmental programme of the state and the budget we signed today is less by 12 percent compared to that of 2023.

“In preparing these estimates, we were very mindful of the current economic realities, thus the evident 12 percent reduction in the size of this budget, when compared to that of 2023.

“It would also boost both domestic and direct foreign investments and productivity and enhance the ease of doing business in the state.”

