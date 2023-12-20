Alleged $6bn fraud: EFCC releases ex-power minister, Agunloye, after 7 days in custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, The PUNCH reports.

The former minister was detained on December 13 over the alleged $6 billion fraud in the Mambilla hydroelectric power project.

The commission had earlier declared wanted the former head of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in connection with the fraud.

In a public notice posted on its X platform, the EFCC urged anyone with useful information that would lead to the ex-minister’s arrest to contact any of its offices nationwide.

Agunloye served as minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999-2003.

The PUNCH gathered that EFCC released the ex-minister to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeola Adedipe, at about 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, also confirmed his (Agunloye) release to the newspaper.

