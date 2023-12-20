News
Alleged $6bn fraud: EFCC releases ex-power minister, Agunloye, after 7 days in custody
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, The PUNCH reports.
The former minister was detained on December 13 over the alleged $6 billion fraud in the Mambilla hydroelectric power project.
The commission had earlier declared wanted the former head of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in connection with the fraud.
READ ALSO: EFCC detains ex-power minister, Agunloye for alleged $6bn Mambilla project fraud
In a public notice posted on its X platform, the EFCC urged anyone with useful information that would lead to the ex-minister’s arrest to contact any of its offices nationwide.
Agunloye served as minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999-2003.
The PUNCH gathered that EFCC released the ex-minister to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeola Adedipe, at about 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, also confirmed his (Agunloye) release to the newspaper.
